Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 456.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,083,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 291,885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 419,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 21.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,331,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,396,000 after acquiring an additional 237,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

CADE stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

