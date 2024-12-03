Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $820,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after buying an additional 66,002 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on J. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $139.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

