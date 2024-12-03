Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $834,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4,176.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,576,000 after buying an additional 3,505,053 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Yum China by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,518,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,359,000 after buying an additional 408,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,948.27. The trade was a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

