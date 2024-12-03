Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $858,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Welltower stock opened at $134.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average is $118.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

