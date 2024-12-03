Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $950,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $234.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $237.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.90%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. This represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. This trade represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,294 shares of company stock valued at $16,944,095. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

