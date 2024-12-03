Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $994,000 Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $522,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 130.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,348,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,989. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

