Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Knife River were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNF. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Knife River by 311.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 599.5% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the third quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $105.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.22). Knife River had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNF shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

