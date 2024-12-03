Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,855,000 after buying an additional 51,180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after acquiring an additional 165,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,051,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 261,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $114.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.93. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $117.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.41.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKYW. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 19,079 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $1,993,373.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,889.92. The trade was a 16.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $446,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,831.78. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,467 shares of company stock worth $10,082,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

