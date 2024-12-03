Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.12% of TXO Partners worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TXO Partners by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the second quarter worth about $685,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 1,127.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after buying an additional 942,295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
TXO Partners Trading Down 0.7 %
TXO Partners stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.
TXO Partners Company Profile
TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.
