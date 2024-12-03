Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 592,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,979,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 300,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,168,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 78,613 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $132.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $98.22 and a 12 month high of $134.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on CPK. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

