Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRS opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.44 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRS

About Leonardo DRS

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.