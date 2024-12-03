Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,756,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,314,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,925,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,092,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after buying an additional 1,316,998 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,740,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $31,966,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 12.88. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNA. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verona Pharma

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verona Pharma news, Director David R. Ebsworth bought 39,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $188,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 920,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,014.40. This trade represents a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 98,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $494,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,177,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,028,252.96. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622,112 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.