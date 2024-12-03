Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 202 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,030,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,560,000 after acquiring an additional 39,478 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 659,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 387,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,571,000 after purchasing an additional 63,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,187.04. The trade was a 14.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FELE opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $111.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.10). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $531.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

