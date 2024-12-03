Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,782 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $139,895,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,363,000 after acquiring an additional 749,759 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,770,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HSBC by 124.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

