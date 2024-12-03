Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 4,300 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

