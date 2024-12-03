Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 46 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $277.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $207.60 and a 12 month high of $280.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.42 and a 200-day moving average of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

