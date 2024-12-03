Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 48 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $430.77 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.56.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

