Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 639 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SWK opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.83. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.