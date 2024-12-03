Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 95 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $189.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,275. This trade represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. This trade represents a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

