Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 211.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EQT were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $562,494,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth about $89,907,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $69,452,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,013,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,678,000 after buying an additional 1,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 1,138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,717,000 after buying an additional 820,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

