Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,301,000 after acquiring an additional 53,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 540,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 115,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

PFG opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -324.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.