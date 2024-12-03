Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

LYB stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.06 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

