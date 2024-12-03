Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 33.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,784,000 after acquiring an additional 351,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,474,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,062,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.51. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.20 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.24 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

