Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,178.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,230,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after buying an additional 2,132,523 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $23.97.

Westlake Chemical Partners Cuts Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.16 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

