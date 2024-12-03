Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,115 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MOD stock opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $146.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.