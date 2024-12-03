Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,211 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.