Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 12,177 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,107,000 after buying an additional 973,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 593,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,577.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,712,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.3% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 804,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,271,000 after buying an additional 235,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $155.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $657,462.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,669.44. This represents a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $198,102.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. This trade represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,802 shares of company stock worth $3,887,838. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

