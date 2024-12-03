Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,630 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

