Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 217 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,203,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,974,000 after buying an additional 85,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,517,000 after buying an additional 111,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,610,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,390,000 after buying an additional 242,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $126.14. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

