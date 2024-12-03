Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $1,302,041.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,530,620.40. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total transaction of $40,563.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,030.32. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,694 shares of company stock worth $51,359,580 over the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $265.88 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $269.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

