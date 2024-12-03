Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.