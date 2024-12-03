Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 23,501 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 604.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 115.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 61,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 69.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after buying an additional 2,521,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.87. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.84 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

