Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 3,044 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $277,653,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,108,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $141,363,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $102,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Talen Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

TLN stock opened at $209.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $222.49.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

