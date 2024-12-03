Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 240.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,426,000 after buying an additional 96,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,626.50. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $120,684.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,564.36. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $490,342. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.04. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

