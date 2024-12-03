Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 892,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 863,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 687,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after acquiring an additional 65,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $191.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.46. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.94 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.