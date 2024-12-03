Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

