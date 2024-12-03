Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $863,000 in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 590.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NEU opened at $542.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.83. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $494.04 and a 1 year high of $650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $538.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.65.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.79 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $724.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

