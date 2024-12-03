Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $889,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Get Allegion alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 160.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $104.25 and a one year high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.00.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.