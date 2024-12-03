Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 149.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 12,496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,281,000 after purchasing an additional 894,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $824,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 389.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 12.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Further Reading

