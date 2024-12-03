Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $410,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 953.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This represents a 19.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.16 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

