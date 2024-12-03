Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $728,000 Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $173.16 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.38 and a 52-week high of $191.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. Loop Capital downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $2,328,836.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,380,774.32. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,000. This trade represents a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,423 shares of company stock worth $7,916,739 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

