Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $741,000 Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 249,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 5,744.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 3,109,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 580,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 940.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 249,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,513.98. The trade was a 26.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $629.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

