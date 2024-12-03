Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $984,000 Investment in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2,377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 98.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4,014.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

