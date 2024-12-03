Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 72,056 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth about $1,421,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $1,365,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

TPI Composites Price Performance

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

