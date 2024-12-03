Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth about $962,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 326,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 155,546 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $615.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of -0.21. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

