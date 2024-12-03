Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 84.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 5,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $843,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 767.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 28.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $73.54 and a 12-month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $716.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Greg M. Graves purchased 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.29 per share, with a total value of $28,196.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,106.76. The trade was a 0.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $2,473,983.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,988,036.24. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.