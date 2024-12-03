Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 11,596 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Reliance were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Reliance by 17.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Reliance during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.83.

In other Reliance news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,574.10. The trade was a 40.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,881. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $319.70 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.47 and its 200 day moving average is $291.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

