Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 153,002 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 90.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,002 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 430,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,782,976. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 712,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,810,208. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,065,467 shares of company stock worth $35,434,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

