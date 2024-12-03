Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 197,085 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,085 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $337.54 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $357.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.35.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
