Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 197,085 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,085 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $337.54 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $357.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.16.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

