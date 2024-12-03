Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $660,000 Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,106 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2,785.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 668,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 645,145 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 52,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $82,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,772.44. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

